Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra lockdown extended till Aug 31

Maharashtra Government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases. While the case count in the state reached 4,00,651, death toll due to the pandemic went up to 14,463 with 298 patients dying, 60 of them in Mumbai, during the day, said health minister Rajesh Tope. 7,478 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:45 IST
Maharashtra lockdown extended till Aug 31

Maharashtra Government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases. A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the decision has been taken as an "emergency step to prevent and contain" the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the Mission Begin Again initiative, malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pmfrom August 5, the notification said. Maharashtra Government had last month extended the lockdown till July 31 amid a steady growth in the COVID-19 cases in the state.

With 9,211 new patients being detected, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the four lakh-mark. While the case count in the state reached 4,00,651, death toll due to the pandemic went up to 14,463 with 298 patients dying, 60 of them in Mumbai, during the day, said health minister Rajesh Tope.

7,478 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755. Maharashtra has now 1,46,129 active cases.

A total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in the state, the health department said in a statement. The Mumbai city and suburban areas reported 1,109 and 3,324 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively. The case count in the state's capital, thus, is 1,11,991 and death toll 6,247.

PTI MR VT VT VT.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

Now it comes down to the Masters to determine if any of golfs majors will have fans this year. A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot...

National Education Policy evokes mixed reactions among academicians

The new National Education Policy evoked mixed reactions among academicians on Wednesday with some hailing it as a groundbreaking action plan that promotes holistic and multi-disciplinary learning and others arguing that it will pave the wa...

NBA-No new COVID-19 positives on eve of season restart

The National Basketball Association NBA said there were no positive COVID-19 results from its latest batch of testing, a day before the season restarts at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Players arrived at the quarantined bubble earl...

UP: 4 more arrested for kidnapping, murder of minor boy in Gorakhpur

Four more persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a teenager boy in Gorakhpur. Superintendent of Police SP Arvind Kumar Pandey said, Four more people have been arrested. The mobile which was used f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020