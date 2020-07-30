Six booked for kidnapping, murder in Bulandshahr

Six people have been booked for allegedly abduction and murder of a man over a property dispute here, police said on Wednesday. Neeraj, a resident of Najeempura Bhoor, went missing on Tuesday morning following which his wife Gunjan filed a police complaint.

Neraj's body was found near a canal in Kotwali Dehat on Wednesday. Gunjan alleged in her complaint to the police that six persons including a local BJP leader were behind her husband's killing. She alleged that they had encroached on her husband's property and several cases have been filed in court involving the two sides.

According to Inspector Kotwali Yogendra Singh, the six named in the complaint had a dispute with the victim over property. Efforts are being made to nab them, he said.