Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thank PM for appreciating our efforts on 'Mann ki Baat': J-K's Dooru Municipal Committee Chairman

The Municipal Committee Chairman of Dooru in Kashmir's Anantnag district expressed gratitude for being appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat'.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:29 IST
Thank PM for appreciating our efforts on 'Mann ki Baat': J-K's Dooru Municipal Committee Chairman
Dooru-Anantnag Municipal Committee Chairman, Mohammed Iqbal Ahanger speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Municipal Committee Chairman of Dooru in Kashmir's Anantnag district expressed gratitude for being appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme, 'Mann ki Baat'. Municipal Committee Chairman, Mohammed Iqbal Ahanger said that it was a joyous day for him. Speaking to ANI, Ahanger said, "It was totally unexpected that Prime Minister Modi would mention about our district and the contribution of my team. I am thankful to him for appreciating my work of sanitization and fumigation."

Ahanger extended his gratitude towards his team as well. He further said, "I am also thankful to my team for acknowledging my leadership and helping me with their efforts to bring out the best. I am glad that they followed the lead of their captain." In the recent edition of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi appreciated the strenuous efforts of the municipal committee of Anantnag district through sanitisation and fumigation of containment zones and COVID care centres.

Abdul Hameed, a local resident said, "Municipal Committee Chairman of this area is really hardworking and has taken steps towards the development of the area. Even during the pandemic, he has made efforts to contain the spread of the virus including sanitisation and fumigation." Meanwhile, Ahanger informed that the department has developed a 'Boom Spray machine' of 2,500 litre for Rs 50,000 whereas a 500 litre boom machine that costs Rs 5 lakh.

Iqbal said, "We required a sprayer for sanitization of his area and we came to know that it can be procured from another city for Rs 6 lakh. It was expensive so we decided to make the machine on our own for just Rs 50,000." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Fearful Belarus opposition leader denies husband is linked to alleged Russian plot

Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanouskaya on Thursday denied allegations that she or her jailed husband had ties to an alleged plot by Russian mercenaries to destabilise Belarus ahead of a presidential election. Tikhanouskaya s...

Heatwave adds to health alert as Europe masks up to prevent COVID

A heatwave hit Europe on Thursday just as Madrid made wearing masks compulsory to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections, and Julian Martinez said his beard wasnt making it any easier to keep his face covered in the heat. But the 60-year...

European stocks hit 1-month low as Trump tweet adds to economic worries

European shares sank to a one-month low on Thursday, hit by underwhelming earnings reports, a dire reading of the German economys health and U.S. President Donald Trump raising the possibility of delaying Novembers presidential election. Th...

Brazil President Bolsonaro's wife, minister test positive for COVID-19

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaros wife and one of his ministers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement on Thursday, as the spread of the novel coronavirus showed no signs of slowing in the country with the w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020