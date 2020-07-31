Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand: Narrow escape for Dharchula MLA as he slips while crossing flooded river

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape on Thursday after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh.

ANI | Dharchula (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:06 IST
U'khand: Narrow escape for Dharchula MLA as he slips while crossing flooded river
Supporters and workers rescue the MLA, Pithorgarh. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape on Thursday after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh. The incident occurred when the Dharchula MLA was on a visit to the Pithoragarh district. He met with the locals, interacted with them, and took stock of their grievances, officials said.

While on his way to visit the flood-ravaged areas filled with muck, stones, and debris in the Bagapani Tehsil, he was crossing a rivulet when he slipped and fell. He escaped with minor injuries after his party workers accompanying him managed to get him out of the rivulet. He was shifted to an army hospital for treatment. Early this week, four houses and two vehicles were swept away by floods in the Lumti rivulet.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coronavirus cases rise by a daily record of 55,078

India reported another record surge in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1.64 million, as the government further eases virus curbs in a bid to resuscitate the economy, while also trying to increase testing. Infections jump...

Rugby-Wallabies lock Simmons to leave Waratahs, linked with Irish

Wallabies test centurion Rob Simmons has confirmed he will leave the New South Wales Waratahs at the end of the Super Rugby AU competition to take a deal overseas. Simmons has been linked with a move to English Premiership club London Irish...

Mets' Porcello looks to bounce back vs. Braves

The Atlanta Braves look to continue building momentum while the visiting New York Mets will try to stop a brief slide when the division rivals meet again Friday. The four-game series will mark the second time the National League East foes h...

Air pollution does not respect borders, regional cooperation required: Experts

Underlining that air pollution does not respect borders be it cities, states or countries, experts from various South Asian countries have called for regional cooperation with the data creating models to improve the air qualities. A webinar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020