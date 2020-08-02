UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on Monday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Monday (tomorrow) to take stock of preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today but it was cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Earlier on July 25, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and said that COVID-19 protocols have to be followed while making sure that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is grand and one-of-a-kind. Earlier in the day, Ashok Tiwari, Sant sampark pramukh and central office secretary Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that Ganesh pooja will be performed on August 3 followed by Ram Archana on August 4.

"On August 3, there will be Ganesh pooja starting from 8 am and Ram archana on August 4 and on August 5 there would be 'bhoomi pujan' by the PM. Kashi and Ayodhya Vedic gurus will perform this pooja," he said. Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

According to the police, the security arrangements for the foundation stone-laying ceremony have been put in place and people are being requested to refrain from gathering at a place. Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights. According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. (ANI)