Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on Monday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Monday (tomorrow) to take stock of preparations for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:06 IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya on Monday
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Monday (tomorrow) to take stock of preparations for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple on August 5. Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today but it was cancelled due to the demise of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who was receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Earlier on July 25, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and said that COVID-19 protocols have to be followed while making sure that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya is grand and one-of-a-kind. Earlier in the day, Ashok Tiwari, Sant sampark pramukh and central office secretary Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that Ganesh pooja will be performed on August 3 followed by Ram Archana on August 4.

"On August 3, there will be Ganesh pooja starting from 8 am and Ram archana on August 4 and on August 5 there would be 'bhoomi pujan' by the PM. Kashi and Ayodhya Vedic gurus will perform this pooja," he said. Preparations, including a cleanliness drive and sanitisation, are underway in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on August 5.

According to the police, the security arrangements for the foundation stone-laying ceremony have been put in place and people are being requested to refrain from gathering at a place. Several areas in Ayodhya are being illuminated with diyas (earthen lamps) and colourful lights. According to potters in the state, around 1.25 lakh diyas were ordered for the highly anticipated ceremony on August 5.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mets OF Cespedes AWOL for Sunday's game

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark in time for Sundays game in Atlanta. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful, Mets g...

Karnataka Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of d...

Baghjan gas well fire not spreading, says district administration

The district administration of Tinsukia in Assam on Sunday denied reports that the blaze in Baghjan gas well has spread to other areas, and said that a fire in a farmland, about two km away from the Oil India Limiteds site, was caused by bu...

Jets still irked at Flames' Tkachuk entering Game 2

After sleeping on it, the Winnipeg Jets doubled down on the accusations that Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk intentionally injured Mark Scheifele during their Western Conference qualifying-round series opener. In the immediate afterm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020