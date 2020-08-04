Left Menu
UPSC: Former MP fuel pump staffer's son achieves IAS dream

The financial struggle that his family faced due to his father's meagre income as a petrol pump attendant did not stop Indore's Pradeep Singh from dreaming since high school of becoming an IAS officer and then going on to secure an all-India rank of 26 in the civil services examination 2019.

UPSC: Former MP fuel pump staffer's son achieves IAS dream
The financial struggle that his family faced due to his father's meagre income as a petrol pump attendant did not stop Indore's Pradeep Singh from dreaming since high school of becoming an IAS officer and then going on to secure an all-India rank of 26 in the civil services examination 2019. The results of the exams were announced on Tuesday by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), with 829 candidates being recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) and other civil services.

"I had secured 93rd position in my first attempt in 2018 but missed being selected for IAS by just one slot. So I worked much harder this time," said Singh (23), whose father was a petrol pump attendant in Dewas Naka here for 28 years before leaving to set up a small transport business last year. Singh was selected for the Indian Revenue Service based on his 2018 ranking and was undergoing training at Nagpur's National Direct Taxes Academy, from where he took leave for another crack at the exams for the coveted IAS tag.

"Life was full of struggle till college as my father worked as a petrol pump attendant and his salary was much less than our household expenses. However, from Class VII, I had decided I would become an IAS officer. With time, my resolve got stronger and I worked harder to achieve my dream," he told PTI. A visibly elated Manoj Singh said his son had done everyone proud by clearing such a tough exam so brilliantly.

"By the grace of Lord Mahakaleshwar, my son has become an IAS officer," he said..

