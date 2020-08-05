Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's wisdom, foresight paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for a peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilled the dream of Indians after 500 years of "long and hard" struggle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:30 IST
PM's wisdom, foresight paved way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue: Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for a peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilled the dream of Indians after 500 years of "long and hard" struggle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday. After five centuries, this long-awaited day has come, fulfilling the dreams of 135 crore Indians and devotees across the globe, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here.

"There was a long and hard struggle for 500 years. But the power of Indian democratic values, judiciary and executive, under the leadership of PM Modi, has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found peacefully through democratic and constitutional means," Adityanath said. Many generations passed dreaming of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya and many people sacrificed themselves in the struggle, he said.

Thanks to Prime Minister Modi that the path to the peaceful solution to the issue could be found through constitutional means, while protecting democratic principles and ideals, Adityanath said. "People are experiencing this proud moment because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wisdom and foresight," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Describing it as a very emotional and exciting day, Adityanath said this is not just the ground breaking ceremony of a temple, but an occasion to present before the world the India Prime Minister Modi has taken forward in six years to signify the idea of 'Ram Rajya' where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, region or language. Prime Minister Modi earlier performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and aided its ascendance to the heights of power. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to pay over $1 bln for 100 mln doses of J&J's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The United States government will pay Johnson Johnson over 1 billion for 100 million doses of its potential coronavirus vaccine, its latest such arrangement as the race to tame the pandemic intensifies, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.It s...

India keeps tight lid on Kashmir on anniversary of revoking semi-autonomy

With a heavy deployment of troops and curbs on public movement, Indian authorities kept a tight lid on potential protests in the disputed region of Kashmir on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the revocation of its semi-autonomy.Local pol...

Imran Khan says Pak will continue to raise Kashmir issue at world stage

Notwithstanding the unsuccessful attempts made by him to raise the Kashmir issue at the world stage, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated that his country would continue to raise the matter at all international forums....

Faced with pensions time bomb, Kenya asks government workers to pay up

Kenya launched a contributory pension scheme for hundreds of thousands of government workers on Wednesday, to prevent a crisis in the governments finances from growing retirement obligations. The East African nation, which is facing reduced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020