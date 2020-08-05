Left Menu
Ayodhya: C'garh politicians hail temple 'bhoomi pujan'

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya and fulfilled the dreams of all," he added. Singh and his family members performed rituals at a Ram temple in Raipur to mark the occasion.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:08 IST
Leaders across political spectrum in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday welcomed the ground breaking ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Jai Siya Ram. Chhattisgarh the 'Karmbhoomi' of Lord Ram bows to the 'janmbhoomi' (birth place) of Ram. May lord Ram bless all. May he give us strength to follow the ideal of the 'purushottam' (epitome)," tweeted Chhattisgarah Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.

He also re-tweeted a post of Congress in which the party had extended wishes for the auspicious occasion. Former chief minister and BJP vice president Raman Singh tweeted, "Wishing all the countrymen on this historic and glorious moment of Bhoomi Pujan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Ram is our existence and soul".

Singh and his family members performed rituals at a Ram temple in Raipur to mark the occasion. State unit BJP president Vishnu Deo Sai said the temple of Lord Ram symbolises the rich cultural heritage of India which will continue to give the message of humanity in the world for ages.

"I am very emotional and happy on this historic and auspicious day. Heartily greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion," he added. Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik performed rituals along with his family members at his house.

The BJP also appealed to people and its party workers to light lamps at their homes and recite "Sunderkand" and "Hanuman Chalisa" to mark the "bhoomi pujan". The Baghel government has been working on the "Ram Van Gaman Path" project and developing several sites connected to epic Ramayana into prominent tourist destinations.

As per mythology, the "van gaman path" is the route taken by Lord Ram on his way to 14-year exile. It is believed that he spent most of his time in exile in Chhattisgarh. Chandkhuri, a village located near Raipur, is considered as the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram.

The ancient Mata Kaushalya temple situated in the village is being developed and beautified..

