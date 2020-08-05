18 Bangladeshis held near border in West Bengal's Nadia
We have handed over all the apprehended persons along with their belongings to police for further investigation, a BSF official said.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:45 IST
Eighteen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday, the Border Security Force (BSF) said. Two women, a man and a child were held at the Jhorpara border outpost area in the morning when they were trying to enter India with the help of touts, it said.
Acting on inputs, BSF personnel also apprehended nine men and women, and five children from the Kumari outpost area when they were trying to sneak out through the India- Bangladesh border, it added. We have handed over all the apprehended persons along with their belongings to police for further investigation, a BSF official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Border Security Force
- Bangladeshi
- West Bengal
- Nadia district
- India
- Jhorpara
ALSO READ
West Bengal Governor urges Mamata to give up 'confrontation', work for people
Bi-weekly lockdown in West Bengal may help ease pressure on health sector: Doctors
People unable to speak due to reign of fear across the country: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC rally.
NHAI annuls Rs 2,193-cr bid won by IRB Infra for BOT project in West Bengal
COVID-19: West Bengal to observe lockdown on July 23, 25, 29