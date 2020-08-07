Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisulu dissatisfied over report on Tzaneen temporary housing units

“Quality checks must be done during and after projects are undertaken to ensure that they meet acceptable standards, in line with the Housing Code,” Sisulu said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Limpopo | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:20 IST
Sisulu dissatisfied over report on Tzaneen temporary housing units
The Minister said she is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the review of the Talana Project to determine whether it was compliant with the building industry standards. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed dissatisfaction over reports surrounding the recent handing over of temporary housing units in Limpopo.

Sisulu said Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha should not have been invited to hand over the units in Tzaneen without the provincial Human Settlements team first ensuring that the units were of acceptable quality. Pictures of the units, made of tin, have been widely circulated on social media.

"Quality checks must be done during and after projects are undertaken to ensure that they meet acceptable standards, in line with the Housing Code," Sisulu said.

The Minister said she is eagerly awaiting the outcome of the review of the Talana Project to determine whether it was compliant with the building industry standards.

She said the review is being done by the National Home Builders Registration Council, an agency of the department that oversees quality assurance of all human settlements projects.

The report is expected to be presented to the Minister within 14 days.

"Once the review is done, I will brief Cabinet on the outcome and inform the people of South Africa, as they are our main beneficiaries, who we are here to serve. I do not wish to be associated with unbecoming conduct or have my name mentioned alongside suspicions of corruption," said Sisulu.

The department has also confirmed that the programme in Limpopo is part of a long-standing Human Settlements programme of informal settlements upgrade, accelerated as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring people do not live in overcrowded places.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID patients

Amid surging coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID-19 patients where stress has been laid on avoiding autopsy unless it has to be done for special reasons. There have been...

Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

EDS CORRECTING FIGURE IN HEADLINE Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amou...

Business Confidence Index falls 40 pc for Jun quarter: NCAER survey

NCAERs Business Confidence Index BCI, an indicator of the business sentiment across the Indian industry, stood at 46.4 in the first quarter of 2020-21, a drop of 40.1 per cent from its level of 77.4 in the previous quarter. It fell 62 per c...

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria's COVID-19 response

The World Bank has approved 114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on Friday. The money comes in the form of a 100 million loan and a 14 million grant to be split between Nigerias 36 states and f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020