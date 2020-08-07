Left Menu
Development News Edition

706 villages in 17 districts affected by floods in UP

Sharda river at Palia Kalan (Lakhimpur Kheri), Rapti river at Bird Ghat (Gorakhpur) and Saryu-Ghagra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia) are flowing above the danger level, they said. A total of 706 villages in 17 districts have been hit by the floods.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:56 IST
706 villages in 17 districts affected by floods in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 706 villages across 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods so far, while many major rivers continue to be in spate, officials said on Friday. Sharda river at Palia Kalan (Lakhimpur Kheri), Rapti river at Bird Ghat (Gorakhpur) and Saryu-Ghagra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia) are flowing above the danger level, they said.

A total of 706 villages in 17 districts have been hit by the floods. Of these, 467 villages are marooned, Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said in a statement. Fifteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), seven of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the affected districts, he said.

Besides, 749 boats have been deployed and 715 flood chowkis have been set up, he added. A total of 236 flood shelters have been set up. Presently, 4,087 people are staying in 44 shelters in four districts, according to the statement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that social distancing be maintained in the shelters as per the COVID-19 protocol. He has also directed that if anyone complains of symptoms like fever, headache or cough, that person should be segregated and sent for testing, the statement said. Senior state ministers visited the flood-hit districts on Friday and reviewed the ongoing relief works on the directions of the chief minister, it said.

Backward Class Welfare Minister Anil Rajbhar and Water Resources Minister Baldev Aulakh visited Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Mau, Deoria and Gorakhpur districts, it said. The ministers also held meetings with district magistrates and other senior officers.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books ex-ESIC DG for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning projects worth Rs 6255 cr

The CBI has booked former director general of Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC P C Chaturvedi and seven others for alleged violation of CVC guidelines in sanctioning 14 projects worth over Rs 6,255 crore during 2007-09, officials ...

Improve school infra, teachers' skills, BJP MLA tells MP govt

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA AjayVishnoi on Friday said he had written to Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan demanding that school infrastructure andcomputers skills of teachers be improved before the stateadopts the Centres recently-announced e...

Karnataka issues revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID patients

Amid surging coronavirus infections, the Karnataka government has issued revised guidelines on handling bodies of COVID-19 patients where stress has been laid on avoiding autopsy unless it has to be done for special reasons. There have been...

Rs 8 lakh given to kin of 2 killed by falling trees

EDS CORRECTING FIGURE IN HEADLINE Udhagamandalam, Aug 7 PTI A solatium of Rs 4 lakh has been given to each of the families of two persons who died after trees fell on them in Nilgiris district due to heavy rain. The cheques for the amou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020