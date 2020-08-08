Flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder recovered from crashed aircraft in Kozhikode
ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:23 IST
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Air India Express aircraft that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.
Meanwhile, the Malappuram District Collector confirmed the death of at least 18 passengers from Malappuram, Kozhikode and Palakkad districts. At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per Kerala government officials.
The flight was carrying around 190 passengers including 10 infants when it skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)
