Delhi High Court Suspends Jail Term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar
The Delhi High Court has suspended the life imprisonment sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. Sengar, granted bail, must not approach the victim or her mother and must furnish a hefty bond. His conviction appeal remains pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, suspended the life imprisonment of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader convicted in the Unnao rape case.
Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar released Sengar on bail, mandating a bond of Rs 15 lakh and three sureties.
The court warned that any violation of bail conditions, including staying away from the victim, would result in cancellation. Sengar's sentence is suspended pending his appeal against the 2019 trial decision.
ALSO READ
Delhi HC suspends jail term of expelled BJP leader and Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment.
High Court Grants Interim Bail in Illegal Cough Syrup Case
Anticipatory Bail Rejected in Controversial Land Deal Case
Court Reserves Verdict on Christian Michel's Bail Modification Plea in AgustaWestland Case
Film Director Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Molestation Allegations