Delhi High Court Suspends Jail Term of Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, suspended the life imprisonment of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader convicted in the Unnao rape case.

Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar released Sengar on bail, mandating a bond of Rs 15 lakh and three sureties.

The court warned that any violation of bail conditions, including staying away from the victim, would result in cancellation. Sengar's sentence is suspended pending his appeal against the 2019 trial decision.