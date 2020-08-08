Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adhir calls on PM Modi to enlist Bengali as classical language in National Education Policy

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enlist Bengali as a classical language in the Centre's National Education Policy 2020. Chowdhury, in a letter to Modi, sought to know the attributes for a language to be included in the classical category. "What are the attributes to be enumerated for enlisting a language in the pantheon of classical?

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:59 IST
Adhir calls on PM Modi to enlist Bengali as classical language in National Education Policy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enlist Bengali as a classical language in the Centre's National Education Policy 2020. Chowdhury, in a letter to Modi, sought to know the attributes for a language to be included in the classical category.

"What are the attributes to be enumerated for enlisting a language in the pantheon of classical? While Bengali is the fifth most spoken language in the world, it has been bequeathed upon original literally tradition," the Congress MP said. Anthropological and archaeological evidence suggests that Bengali-speaking people are a conglomerate of several racial elements welded together by the Bengali language, he said.

"Therefore, I would urge upon to consider the Bengali language in the list of classical languages in New Education Policy of India after delving deep into the entire gamut of qualification to determine the list of classical languages in the country," he said in the letter on the occasion of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 79th death anniversary on Friday. The new policy lists Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, among others, as classical languages.

The Union Cabinet had on July 29 approved the National Education Policy, 2020, replacing the 34-year old National Policy on Education (NPE).

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Five hockey players who tested positive for Covid-19 are doing well: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government. The doc...

PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra RSK, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission. The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gand...

Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest

Polish police said they detained 48 people after protesters tried to stop them arresting an LGBT activist accused of hanging rainbow flags over statues in Warsaw and damaging a pro-life campaigners van.Crowds of protesters shouting Shame, d...

Golf-Wentworth women's event abandoned after fire on course

The Rose Ladies Series Grand Final was abandoned on Saturday as wildfires at the Wentworth club that forced the suspension of play on Friday continued to pose a risk. Searing temperatures initially triggered the fires on nearby Chobham Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020