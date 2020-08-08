Left Menu
PM Modi inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 17:22 IST
PM modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra at Raj Ghat on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK), an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission. The inauguration has been done on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha.

The Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is situated at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi subsequently watched a short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.

"The installations at RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission, " a statement issued by the PMO said. "A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format," the PMO said. (ANI)

