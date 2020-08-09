Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-speed broadband connectivity to help Andaman & Nicobar connect with other parts of country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that high-speed broadband connectivity will help people of Andaman and Nicobar to connect with other parts of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 18:32 IST
High-speed broadband connectivity to help Andaman & Nicobar connect with other parts of country: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands through video confrencing on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that high-speed broadband connectivity will help people of Andaman and Nicobar to connect with other parts of the country. The Prime Minister interacted with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, through video conference in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda.

"I am sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connect with other parts of the country. Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic" PM Modi said. A submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai and Port Blair will be inaugurated on August 10. The cable will also connect Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep (Havelock), Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Long Island, and Rangat of the Island group.

The prime minister said that the internet connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Island after its inauguration will facilitate online education, tourism and business in the island. "India is fortunate that we have various things in different areas which can be developed. In Andaman and Nicobar we are going to lay emphasis on industries related to sea-food, organic products and coconut-based products," Modi said.

"Twelve islands of Andaman and Nicobar have been chosen for the expansion of high impact projects," added the Prime Minister. He said that the entire nation needs to progress and work done by the government should reach the people at the end of the queue.

"For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. The government may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to everyone and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder. Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all," Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10 through video conferencing. He had had laid the foundation stone for this project on December 30, 2018 at Port Blair.

The submarine fibre cable connectivity will enable the delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecom services to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on par with other parts of India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Kozhikode air crash: Co-pilot Akhilesh cremated in Mathura

Mortal remains of Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, the co-pilot of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kozhikode two days ago, were consigned to flames here on Sunday. The last rites were perfomred at the Moksha Dham cremation centre and t...

One killed as van overturns

A van driver was killed when thevehicle overturned near Shankarpur village in Nagpur districtof Maharashtra, police said on SundayThe deceased Raja Chhannu Maraskolhe 35 was speedingat the time of the accident on Saturday evening, an offici...

Ghaziabad police chief addresses cops' grievances

The district police chief on Sunday said he held a meeting with policemen and settled their complaints, mainly related to leaves and heavy workloadAs many as 250 policemen were present at the meeting to express their grievances and issued f...

Mahakal Temple: Entry for devotees from outside MP from Mon

After a 20-day ban amid the coronavirus outbreak, devotees from outside Madhya Pradesh will be allowed entry into the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain from Monday, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting of the district...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020