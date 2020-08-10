Left Menu
Development News Edition

At meeting with PM on floods, Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about alleged non-cooperation from Nepal in managing floods that have ravaged the state's northern districts.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:16 IST
At meeting with PM on floods, Nitish flags non-cooperation from Nepal

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about alleged non-cooperation from Nepal in managing floods that have ravaged the state's northern districts. Rivers originating in the neighbouring country have inundated several districts of the state.

At a meeting convened by the prime minister on flood situation in states hit by the calamity, Kumar said that the authorities in Bihar had "not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years" and sought the Centre's intervention on the matter. "North Bihar gets ravaged by floods because of heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal. In accordance with an agreement between India and Nepal, the water resources department of Bihar conducts the flood management work in the bordering areas.

"But we have not been receiving full cooperation from Nepal in the past few years," Kumar said in the meeting held via video conference..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Non-implementation of PM-Kisan scheme "cruel joke" on Bengal farmers: Guv tells Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing displeasure over non-implementation of the Centres PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, calling it a cruel joke and historic injustice to the 70 la...

Second attempt to cap OIL gas well fails

The second attempt to shut Oil Indias damaged well at Baghjan in Assam, which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for 76 days, failed on Monday when the iron cable to lift the lid snapped, the PSU said. This was the second attempt in ten da...

Lebanon's cabinet under pressure as ministers quit and anger grows over Beirut blast

Lebanons cabinet faced rising pressure on Monday to step down after a devastating blast that has stirred angry anti-government protests and resignations of several ministers, with the justice minister the latest to go and the finance minist...

Overwhelming majority of rural Indians satisfied with Modi govt's steps to fight COVID-19: Survey

An overwhelming majority of rural Indians are satisfied with the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government as well as state dispensations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, despite facing hardships that forced some to sell land, phones and w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020