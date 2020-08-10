LG condemns killing of BJP leader in J&K's Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday strongly condemned the killing of BJP leader Abdul Hameed Najar in Budgam district, an official spokesperson said here. Sinha expressed anguish over the killing, saying the heinous act is an attempt to spread fear and there can be no justification for such attacks, the spokesperson said.

The society does not have any space for the perpetrators of violence and those involved in this cowardly act shall be brought to justice, the LG said. In a condolence message, Sinha conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul, the spokesperson said.

Najar, who was injured in a militant attack on Sunday, succumbed to the injuries early on Monday. A resident of the Mohiendpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir, Najar was shot at and critically injured by the militants in his native village.