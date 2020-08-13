Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after recovery

"His vital parameters were stable and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic.He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines," he added. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was also undergoing treatment for COVID infection at the same hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:27 IST
COVID-19:Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after recovery
file photo Image Credit: Twitter(@siddaramaiah)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday. His son and Congress MLA from Varuna Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who had also tested positive on August 7, has also been discharged from the hospital.

Siddaramaiah has been discharged after the reports of second tests also came out negative, the statement said. It said Siddaramaiah was admitted to hospital on August 3 for urinary infection and subsequently he had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

As per the advice of the doctors, he will take rest at home for one week, it added. The 72-year-old leader of opposition has thanked doctors and medical staff who took care of him at the Manipal hospital for the last ten days.

He has also thanked people of the state and others, who wished for his speedy recovery, the statement said. Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr Sudarshan Ballal said Siddaramaiah had been under the supervision of an expert team of doctors and has responded "very well" to treatment.

"We are delighted to state that he has tested negative for COVID and following his clinical recovery, he is being discharged this evening in accordance with the guidelines," he said in a statement. "His vital parameters were stable and at discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic.He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines," he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who was also undergoing treatment for COVID infection at the same hospital was discharged on Monday after recovery. He is currently under self-quarantine at home.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Masaba Gupta's 'Masaba Masaba' to premiere on Netflix on Aug 28

Fashion designer Masaba Guptas Netflix series Masaba Masaba will debut on the streamers platform on August 28. The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masabas life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she str...

India announces $500 million connectivity project, cargo service to boost trade ties with Maldives

India on Thursday announced that it will fund the implementation of the Greater Male Connectivity Project GMCP to revitalise the Maldivian economy through a 400 million Line of Credit LOC and 100 million grant linking its capital Male with ...

Govt committed to supporting media as vehicle for nation-building: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, says the government is committed to supporting media as a vehicle for nation-building and public participation, and as a sector that is crucial to the enhancement of democracy.Addressing the Medi...

COVID-19:Siddaramaiah discharged from hospital after recovery

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, his office said in a statement on Thursday. His son and Congress MLA from Varuna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020