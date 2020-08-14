Two Odisha ministers go on home quarantine

Odisha's Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Transport Minister Padmanav Behera went on home isolation on Friday after a person, who was later found to be COVID-positive, came in their proximity, official sources said. They will not take part in the Independence Day programmes on Saturday, the sources said.

Pujari was supposed to hoist the national flag at a function in Puri while Behera, also the commerce minister, would have taken part in a programme in the Ganjam district. According to sources in the Chief Ministers Office, the district magistrates of Puri and Ganjam will hoist the tricolour in their place.

They were advised to go on quarantine after a COVID- positive person was found near them at a recent meeting, an official said..