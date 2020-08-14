Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two Odisha ministers go on home quarantine

According to sources in the Chief Ministers Office, the district magistrates of Puri and Ganjam will hoist the tricolour in their place. They were advised to go on quarantine after a COVID- positive person was found near them at a recent meeting, an official said..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:11 IST
Two Odisha ministers go on home quarantine

Odisha's Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari and Transport Minister Padmanav Behera went on home isolation on Friday after a person, who was later found to be COVID-positive, came in their proximity, official sources said. They will not take part in the Independence Day programmes on Saturday, the sources said.

Pujari was supposed to hoist the national flag at a function in Puri while Behera, also the commerce minister, would have taken part in a programme in the Ganjam district. According to sources in the Chief Ministers Office, the district magistrates of Puri and Ganjam will hoist the tricolour in their place.

They were advised to go on quarantine after a COVID- positive person was found near them at a recent meeting, an official said..

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden and Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 gen...

Hezbollah chief says UAE-Israeli deal was favour to Trump

The leader of Lebanons Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday condemned the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties as a betrayal of Islam and Arabs, saying it was done as a favor to U.S. President Donald Trump....

Grizzlies face sizzling Lillard, Blazers in play-in game

The Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers get first crack at the NBAs new play-in tournament Saturday afternoon when the playoff hopefuls meet near Orlando for what could be the first of two straight days. The Grizzlies 34-39 finishe...

I-day celebrations: Coimbatore artist draws images of freedom fighters on cell batteries

An artist drew images of freedom fighters on cell batteries ahead of the 74th Independence day celebration in Coimbatore. In his latest art, he drew the images of Mahatama Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar among others.Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020