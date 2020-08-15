Nepal PM calls up Modi to greet India on Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the two leaders expressed "mutual solidarity" amid efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which the two leaders expressed "mutual solidarity" amid efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries. Oli called up the Indian prime minister to greet his government and the people of India on the country's 74th Independence Day, and also offered congratulations on its recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, an official statement said.
Modi offered India's continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic and recalled the civilisational and cultural links that the two countries share, it said. "The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime minister offered India's continued support to Nepal in this regard," the statement said.
Modi also thanked Oli for telephone call. The talk between the two leaders comes amid a strain in ties after the Himalayan nation came up with a new political map in May, claiming some territories that belong to India.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- KP Sharma Oli
- Nepalese
- India
- UN Security Council
- Himalayan
ALSO READ
New Education Policy emphasises on inter-disciplinary study; will ensure focus is on what student wants to learn: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi will unveil plaque to mark laying of foundation stone and release commemorative postage stamp on Ram temple: PMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils plaque to mark laying of Ram temple foundation stone, releases commemorative postal stamp: PTI ASK KR ASHASH
Cleanliness drive has been a big support in fight against coronavirus, says PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.
Pained by plane accident in Kozhikode; authorities are at the spot providing all assistance to the affected: PM Narendra Modi.