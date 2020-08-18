Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 booked in Aligarh for promoting communal hate after inter-faith marriage

Four people have been booked for allegedly promoting communal hate following an inter-religious marriage here, police said on Tuesday An FIR was registered against Asiya, the bride's sister, Faizan, Mohamed Nazim and Siraj after they addressed a press conference on Sunday accusing the former mayor of Aligarh of orchestrating the marriage.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:45 IST
4 booked in Aligarh for promoting communal hate after inter-faith marriage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people have been booked for allegedly promoting communal hate following an inter-religious marriage here, police said on Tuesday

An FIR was registered against Asiya, the bride's sister, Faizan, Mohamed Nazim and Siraj after they addressed a press conference on Sunday accusing the former mayor of Aligarh of orchestrating the marriage. According to police, Siraj and Faizan have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. The marriage between a Muslim woman and a Hindu man took place on Saturday. The sister of the bride had accused former Aligarh mayor and prominent BJP leader of the district Shakuntla Bharti of allegedly pressurising the police in the matter and abetting, what she described as, "forced conversion" of her younger sister. However, SP (city) Abhishek Kumar told reporters that the bride was an adult and had given her statement in front of a magistrate that she had married "on her own free will and there was no pressure on her". Responding to the allegations, Bharti told media on Monday that the woman who belonged to a Muslim family was an adult and had married the Hindu man "according to Hindu customs on her own free will". "I came into the picture only after some persons from the bride's family started threatening her for converting and marrying a Hindu man," the BJP leader said. The police said Asiya had on August 7 filed a complaint at the Sasni Gate Police Station that her sister had "gone missing". They also said that Asiya, in her press conference, had passed comments which could disturb the peace of the city

PTI CORR NAV SRY

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Securities launches platform to enable Indian customers to invest in US stock mkts

Axis Securities on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform -- Global Investing -- that will provide an opportunity to its customers to invest in the US stock markets. For this, Axis Securities has partnered with Vested Finance, an onlin...

4 booked in Aligarh for promoting communal hate after inter-faith marriage

Four people have been booked for allegedly promoting communal hate following an inter-religious marriage here, police said on TuesdayAn FIR was registered against Asiya, the brides sister, Faizan, Mohamed Nazim and Siraj after they addresse...

I know I am Because he is: Meghna Gulzar marks father, lyricist Gulzar's birthday with emotional poem

As her father and legendary lyricist Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar expressed love for the senior poet with a short poem. The Raazi helmer took to Instagram to post a blurry monochrome picture of her father embracing h...

KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana's Warangal

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey to supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the incessant rains. Rao monitore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020