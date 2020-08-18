Nagpur records 1,024 new COVID-19 cases; 37 deaths

With the detection of 1,024 new cases of coronavirus, the tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur district has reached 15,637 on Tuesday, an official said. Apart from this, the district also recorded 37 casualties, taking the toll in the region to 549, the official said.

Of the 549 deaths reported so far, 395 were Nagpur, while 154 were recorded in rural areas and outside the district, he said. At least 281 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the deadly infection on Tuesday, the official added.