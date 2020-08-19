Left Menu
Development News Edition

Do donors to PM CARES fund include Chinese firms, asks Chidambaram

Rasing several questions over the functioning and donations made to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that while the Supreme Court order on the matter is final, the judgement will be contested in academic circles for a long time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:51 IST
Do donors to PM CARES fund include Chinese firms, asks Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rasing several questions over the functioning and donations made to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said that while the Supreme Court order on the matter is final, the judgement will be contested in academic circles for a long time. Chidambaram, taking to Twitter, said that there are other aspects of PM-CARES fund including transparency, disclosure and management practices on which the Supreme Court had no occasion to pronounce judgement.

"Supreme Court has delivered a judgement on the legality and legal accountability of PM-CARES FUND. The judgement is final but will be contested for a long time in academic circles," Chidambaram tweeted. He also asked who are the donors who gave Rs 3,076 crore in the first five days in March 2020 and questioned whether the donors include Chinese firms. He also raised the query about the amount received since April 1, 2020, and the donors.

"There are other aspects of PM-CARES FUND on which the Supreme Court had no occasion to pronounce judgement. These are transparency, disclosure and management practices concerning the Fund," Chidambaram tweeted. "What is the procedure to allocate money from the Fund to various COVID-19 mitigating activities? Who are the recipients of money from the Fund since its inception?" he added.

In another tweet, Chidambaram said, "Are utilisation certificates (UC) demanded and received from the recipients? If the Fund is beyond the ambit of RTI, who will answer these vital questions?" Chidambaram's remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to order the transfer of funds from PM CARES to the National Disaster Response Fund observing that they are two different funds with different objectives and purposes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix tests 'shuffle' button on the homepage

Netflix is planning to bring a shuffle feature to its collection of streaming movies and TV shows, which will play titles randomly selected by the streaming service. The company has been running this test since July. The feature is being te...

Inconsistencies into SSR's death probe created wave of anger throughout country: Jay Panda

BJP leader Jay Panda on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Courts verdict to handover the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI, stating that the late actor had symbolised aspirational India ...

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020