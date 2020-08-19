Left Menu
Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:19 IST
BJP MP Subhas Sarkar (Credit: Subhas Sarkar Facebook). Image Credit: ANI

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "There was no place for us as Bengalis to show our face in the way you stood by those hooligans in the name of protecting beauty. I sent this letter to you as a common Bengali."

Sarkar's letter came in the backdrop of an incident of vandalism at the Visva Bharati University, in which eight people were arrested. Tagore founded Visva Bharati, which was a college until Indian independence. Later in 1951 it was given the university status.

"Imagine for a second for all Bengalis, Rabindranath Thakur is an iconic figure for whom we feel proud may be wherever we are. If Rabindranath had lived in Visva-Bharati that day, the behaviour of this generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed him to stay alive," he wrote. Visva Bharati University on Monday had stated that the miscreants responsible in connection with the incident of vandalism at the University, in Bolpur in Bengal's Birbhum district, should be booked immediately and compensation of losses should be recovered from them.

Local people at the campus of the university had created a ruckus on Monday over the construction of a boundary wall near the Mela ground. The Mela ground belongs to the University. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures.

