Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

2:35 p.m. Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 8,109 as 256 people test positive for the infection. 2:25 p.m. Maharashtra police records over 300 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. 12:55 p.m. As many as 1,478 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths have been reported from 27 jails in Maharashtra so far, official says.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:10 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:55 p.m.

Contact tracing apps may be ineffective for reducing COVID-19 spread, says study. 2:48 p.m.

UK issues urgent call for more Indian and South Asian COVID-19 plasma donors. 2:43 p.m.

EX-IAF man moves rights body on disclosure of COVID-19 status. 2:36 p.m.

Scientists at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, with the support of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a body under the DST, are developing a kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection. 2:35 p.m.

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload rises to 8,109 as 256 people test positive for the infection. 2:25 p.m.

Maharashtra police records over 300 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths. 2:09 p.m.

Coronavirus related fatalities continued to rise in Puducherry with six more people,including two women, succumbing to the viral infection. 1:39 p.m.

Delhi CM hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to family of sanitation work who died of COVID-19. 1:29 p.m.

Inquiry ordered into the suicide of a government doctor handling COVID-19 cases in Nanjangud Taluk of Karnataka, and Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia has been announced for his family. 1:21 p.m.

has modified quarantine guidelines and made institutional isolation compulsory for all COVID-19 patients above 50 years of age from this week in a bid to bring down morality rate. 1:10 p.m.

KGMU VC tests positive for coronavirus. 1:03 p.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload jumps to 72,718 and death toll mounts to 390. 12:55 p.m.

As many as 1,478 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths have been reported from 27 jails in Maharashtra so far, official says. 12:20 p.m.

Arunachal's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark with 116 fresh cases. 12:03 p.m. A senior Kolkata Police officer dies due to COVID-19.

11:36 a.m. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies due to COVID-19.

11:31 a.m. Scientists recommend at least 40 per cent humidity in public buildings to curb COVID-19 spread.

11:29 a.m. The ICMR is undertaking a study in Mumbai to evaluate whether the BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin) vaccine, primarily used against tuberculosis, is effective in preventing COVID-19 in elderly population.

Telangana reports 1,967 new COVID-19 cases. 10:46 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections. 10:22 a.m.

A 107-year-old woman and her 78-year-old daughter have recovered from COVID-19. 10:16 a.m.

One more person died of COVID-19 in UP's Shamli, taking the death toll from the disease in the district to 14..

