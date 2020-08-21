Left Menu
Siddaramaiah asks BJP leader to introspect about commitment to social harmony

Presenting figures about the victims of violence in the state, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday said BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel should introspect about his commitment to social harmony.

21-08-2020
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Presenting figures about the victims of violence in the state, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday said BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel should introspect about his commitment to social harmony. "You have said that 24 Hindus were killed in communal violence during 2013-18. But if you include both Hindus and Muslims, the number of victims is not just 24 but 45. Our party had released facts about the deaths. Read it and introspect about your commitment to social harmony," Siddaramaiah said.

"Those accused of the murder of 10 Hindus during 2013-18 belong to PFI and SDPI. And the accused in the murder of 11 Muslims and Hindus are from Bajarang Dal and Hindu Jagarana Vedike. So, which outfits will you ban?" he asked. "Do you remember that your party @BJP4Karnataka had become a laughing stock when you had included a living person, named Ashok Pujari, in the list of murdered people sent to the Central govt during my tenure?" he asked.

The former CM asked that in the murder case of Paresh Mesta of Honnavara, why don't they pressurise CBI to nab the culprits? When will you help his family get justice? he asked "Your best friend Naresh Shenoy is the main accused in the murder of Hindu RTI activist Vinayaka Baliga. Who is protecting your friend? When will you ensure that justice is delivered in this case?" Siddaramaiah asked.

"You may be both intellectually and emotionally bankrupt and continue to light communal fires for political gains. But true Hindus are intelligent enough to see through your act of treason!" he said. The comments of Siddaramaiah came after Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on August 20 said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss with the Centre regarding the banning of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged role in the violence which erupted in Bengaluru on August 11. (ANI)

