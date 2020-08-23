Man stabs sister-in-law to death in Bihar
A man allegedly stabbed his wife's elder sister to death in Bihar's Gaya town on Sunday, police said. The man was referred to Patna for treatment in police custody and the children were discharged after they were administered first aid, he added.PTI | Gaya | Updated: 23-08-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 17:56 IST
A man allegedly stabbed his wife's elder sister to death in Bihar's Gaya town on Sunday, police said. He then stabbed himself in the stomach, causing serious injuries, a senior police officer said.
The man's two children also received injuries when they tried to save the woman, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raj Kumar, said. The incident took place in Godavari colony in Rampur police station area of Gaya town, he said.
The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway, the officer said. The man was referred to Patna for treatment in police custody and the children were discharged after they were administered first aid, he added.
ALSO READ
Bihar Police's probe into Sushant's case had made good progress, says IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai police tells SC that FIR by Bihar Police 'politically motivated'
Probe by Mumbai, Bihar police into Sushant Singh Rajput case would've led to 'chaotic situation': Maha Police to SC
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai police opposes CBI probe in SC; calls FIR by Bihar Police 'politically motivated'
Nitish Kumar undertakes aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bihar