Man stabs sister-in-law to death in Bihar

A man allegedly stabbed his wife's elder sister to death in Bihar's Gaya town on Sunday, police said. He then stabbed himself in the stomach, causing serious injuries, a senior police officer said.

The man's two children also received injuries when they tried to save the woman, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Raj Kumar, said. The incident took place in Godavari colony in Rampur police station area of Gaya town, he said.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is underway, the officer said. The man was referred to Patna for treatment in police custody and the children were discharged after they were administered first aid, he added.