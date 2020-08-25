Local authorities, NDRF at building collapse site in Raigad providing all possible help: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his sadness at a building collapse in Raigad in Maharashtra, and said local authorities and NDRF teams are providing all possible assistance at the site. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his sadness at a building collapse in Raigad in Maharashtra, and said local authorities and NDRF teams are providing all possible assistance at the site. "Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi. A day after the five-storeyed building collapsed in Raigad district, rescuepersonnel continued to sift through the rubble in search of survivors, while police said 19 people are still missing.
