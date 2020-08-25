Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka govt has written to neighbouring states to restart inter-state bus services: Deputy CM

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it was prepared to restart inter-state bus services, with easing of COVID-19 restriction, and has written to neighboring states in this regard. However, the government said it is yet to take a call on resuming services to Maharashtra. "Now after unlock, operations are restored to Andhra Pradesh only.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:25 IST
K'taka govt has written to neighbouring states to restart inter-state bus services: Deputy CM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it was prepared to restart inter-state bus services, with easing of COVID-19 restriction, and has written to neighboring states in this regard. However, the government said it is yet to take a call on resuming services to Maharashtra.

"Now after unlock, operations are restored to Andhra Pradesh only. Letter correspondence was made to other states for restoration of operations. But they are yet to respond," Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said in a statement. Savadi, who is in-charge of the transport department said, from our end, we are all set to re-start bus operations to these states except Maharashtra.

Since Maharashtra is still suffering from COVID high risk, we will take the decisions after this month, he added. As many as 2,500 government buses were in operation to neighboring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Puducherry before the lockdown.

The state government on Monday had ordered discontinuation of several screening and surveillance procedures aimed at containing COVID-19 at borders, bus stands, railway stations and airports, also 14 days of quarantine, following the Centre asking states to ensure no restriction was imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to identify dual-use technologies that can be used for military applications: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday pitched for carrying out a reality check on military technologies that are required to be fielded operationally in the Indian context. He said the Indian armed forces will have to pay adequate emphasis ...

Wisconsin city braces for third night of protests over police shooting of Black man

Authorities in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday were readying for a third night of unrest after arsonists torched much of the citys Black business district following the shooting of a Black man in the back by police. Kenosha County Board of S...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...

At least 13 bodies pulled from rubble of collapsed Indian building

At least 13 people have been killed and several are still missing after a residential building collapsed in western India, where a rescue operation has been under way for more than 28 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The emergency services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020