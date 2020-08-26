Left Menu
26/11 terror attack survivor facing hardships, moves HC for a home

Devika Rotawan, one of the 26/11 Mumbai attack survivors and eyewitness is under acute financial stress and has requested the government to fulfil the assurance given to her of providing a house under EWS Scheme.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 05:49 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 05:49 IST
Devika Rotawan, one of the 26/11 Mumbai attack survivors and an eyewitness talking to ANI on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Devika Rotawan, one of the 26/11 Mumbai attack survivors and eyewitness is under acute financial stress and has requested the government to fulfil the assurance given to her of providing a house under EWS Scheme. She has also filed a petition in Bombay High Court seeking a house for her family and to make provisions for her to continue her education.

The matter will be listed this week for hearing. Devika was at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station (CST) in Mumbai on November 26, 2011, and she was shot by Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Ajmal Amir Kasab in her right leg. She saw him firing at her and others as well. She went through 6 surgical operations and was bedridden for almost 6 months.

During her time in the hospital, many government officials promised her and her family about providing residential accommodation under EWS Scheme and provision for her educational expenses once Kesab was convicted. However, while talking to ANI, she said that it has not happened yet. "I am facing problems especially following the lockdown period. I seek support from the Maharashtra government. I was told by the government that I will be given a house and all assistance but it has not happened yet. I had received the help of Rs 10 Lakhs from former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it was used for my treatment for Tuberculosis (TB). I am thankful for that but the promises made to me before that have not been met yet," Devika Rotawan said.

"I demand that a house be arranged for us - my family and me. My landlord has told me that if I can not pay rent, I will have to look for a house somewhere else," she added. During the trial of Kesab, she was the star eye-witness to testify against him and the same was heavily relied upon by the Sessions Judge in convicting him.

Rotawan, the petitioner said that she and her family got nothing from the government as promised, apart from some compensation which was utilised in her medical care. "My father is a senior citizen and bedridden. My brother has had 3 operations for his backbone and has been diagnosed with hernia recently. Now my landlord has been threatening me and my family to forcibly evict the room. I thus wrote to Chief Secretary, Maharashtra but got no response. I have no source of Income. Hence left with no other option, I have approached Bombay High Court on compassionate grounds," she said.

The Mumbai terror attacks which begin on November 26, 2008 lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. In these gruesome attacks, 9 terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and was sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged in Yerawada Jail in Pune. (ANI)

