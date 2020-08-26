Left Menu
Cong sets up 5-member panel to formulate stand on govt's key ordinances

The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government. "Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party's stands on key ordinances promulgated by the central government," a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:44 IST
Cong sets up 5-member panel to formulate stand on govt's key ordinances

The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government. The committee has former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, besides Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi as its members.

Ramesh will be the convenor. "Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party's stands on key ordinances promulgated by the central government," a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

CPI & CPI (M) to forge electoral tie-up with Grand Alliance in Bihar

Left parties- CPI and CPIM- on Wednesday announced that they will forge an electoral tie-up with the Grand Alliance in Bihar to ensure defeat of ruling NDA in the assembly elections due in October-November. The left parties in-principle dec...

7 non-BJP CMs decide to jointly move SC seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams; DMK, AAP too support demand 7 CMs decide to jointly move SC seeking postponement of NEET, JEE exams'

Supporting the demand for postponement of NEET and JEE examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic, seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue. Parties like the DMK...

ICMR says its Twitter handle 'compromised'

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said on Wednesday evening that its Twitter account has been compromised and it was taking necessary steps to rectify the issue. According to sources, it was observed that certain tweets criticizin...

U.S. slams HSBC over treatment of Hong Kong customers, says China 'bullying' UK

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed criticism of British bank HSBC for its reported treatment of customers linked with the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, saying China was bullying the United Kingdom. Pompeo cited ...
