Cong sets up 5-member panel to formulate stand on govt's key ordinances
The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government. "Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party's stands on key ordinances promulgated by the central government," a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:44 IST
The Congress on Wednesday formed a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the government. The committee has former finance minister P Chidambaram, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, besides Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi as its members.
Ramesh will be the convenor. "Congress president has constitute a five-member committee to discuss and formulate Congress party's stands on key ordinances promulgated by the central government," a statement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.
ALSO READ
Congress will stand united in Rajasthan assembly, fight BJP's bad politics: KC Venugopal
CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi hands over letter to KC Venugopal replying to note sent by dissidents, contents of which were read out, say sources.
RS bypoll on Sep 11 for seat vacated following Amar Singh's death
EC announces election for RS seat vacated due to Amar Singh's death
EC announces election for RS seat vacated by Amar Singh