U.S. offshore oil output cut 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row

U.S. offshore oil output cut 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a rowReuters | Houston | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:20 IST
U.S. Gulf of Mexico well closures reduced offshore oil production by 84%, or 1.56 million barrels, for the second day in a row, the U.S. Department of Interior reported on Wednesday.
Hurricane Laura's race through the Gulf of Mexico cut the region's natural gas production by 61%, or 1.65 billion cubic feet, according to government data. Energy companies have evacuated staff from 310 facilities ahead of the storm.
