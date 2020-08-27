Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appointment orders handed over to kin of three victims of border shelling in J-K

District Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav on Thursday handed over appointment orders to family members of three persons who were killed during border shelling by Pakistan.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-08-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 23:51 IST
Appointment orders handed over to kin of three victims of border shelling in J-K
District Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav handed over the appointment orders to the family members 3 died in border shelling. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

District Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav on Thursday handed over appointment orders to family members of three persons who were killed during border shelling by Pakistan. The District Commissioner gave appointment orders to Mohammad Sarfaraz, son of Mohammad Bashir and Mohammad Naheem, son of Faqar Din, who are residents of Mankote.

The appointment order was also given to Sajjad Ahmed, son of Badar Din, resident of Shahpur Tehsil Haveli. They received the appointment order as their cases for government jobs were cleared under SRO 43.

"These cases were approved by the district-level Screening Cum Co-ordination Committee at a meeting held on July 24, 2020, after which all the necessary formalities were processed," an official of the district administration said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighis Jamaat: MEA says 1,095 lookout circulars deleted, 630 foreign members left India

As many as 1,095 look out circulars have been deleted and 630 foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat have left India, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. On the issue of foreign Tablighi Jamaat members stuck in India for vi...

U.S., China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the worlds two largest economies, with the U.S. defence chief vowing not to cede an inch in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers lives. Both ...

Yemeni official says clashes in port city killed 5 fighters

Renewed clashes between forces loyal to Yemens internationally recognised government and their rivals, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, left five fighters dead in the strategic port city of Hodeida, an official said. The senior security offic...

BJP Gorakhpur MLA gets notice for social media posts ‘maligning’ party image

Gorakhpurs BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal was on Thursday served a show cause notice by the party over his social media posts maligning the image of the party and government and sought his reply within seven days. The notice was issued by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020