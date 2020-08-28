BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka

BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in KarnatakaPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:27 IST
BJP MLA S Angara tested positivefor COVID-19 Friday and advised home quarantine, healthdepartment sources said here
Angara, who returned from Bengaluru, went for a test ashe was having a headache and the result turned out positive,they said
The MLA, representing Sullia constituency in DakshinaKannada district, had been placed under home quarantine.
