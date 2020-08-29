Left Menu
August receives 25 pc more rainfall; highest in 44 years: IMD

India has received the highest rainfall in the month of August in the last 44 years, IMD data shows, as several parts of the country have witnessed floods.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 12:35 IST
August receives 25 pc more rainfall; highest in 44 years: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India has received the highest rainfall in the month of August in the last 44 years, IMD data shows, as several parts of the country have witnessed floods. Until August 28, the month recorded a 25-per cent surplus rainfall. It has also surpassed the previous highest rainfall in August, which was recorded in 1983. In that year, August had recorded a 23.8-per cent excess rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows that in August 1976, the country had recorded a 28.4-per cent excess rainfall. The country has so far recorded nine-per cent more rainfall than normal. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Goa have recorded excess rainfall while Sikkim has recorded a large excess. Many states have seen floods after the swelling of rivers.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the overall storage position of the reservoirs in the country till August 27 is better than the corresponding period of last year. It is also better than the average storage of the last 10 years during the corresponding period, the CWC said. "Better than normal storage" is available in the basins of the Ganga, Narmada, Tapi, Mahi, Sabarmati, the rivers of Kutch, Godavari, Krishna, Mahanadi and the neighbouring east-flowing rivers, Cauvery and the neighbouring east-flowing rivers and west-flowing rivers of south India, the CWC said.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland have recorded a deficient rainfall. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30. June received 17-per cent more rainfall while July recorded 10-per cent less rainfall than normal. In its Long Range Forecast for rainfall in the second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD had said August was likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the LPA, with an error margin of plus/minus nine per cent.

"Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of the LPA with an error margin of plus/minus eight per cent," it said. The LPA rainfall over the country for the 1961-2010 period is 88 centimetres.

Monsoon in the range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal..

