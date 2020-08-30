SP hits out at UP govt over crime in Gorakhpur

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over incidents of crime in Gorakhpur, a seat earlier represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Lok Sabha. In a Hindi tweet on Sunday, the Opposition party said in the home district of the CM, murders are taking place every second day, terming it as “August apradh kraanti” (August crime revolution). The SP said in the "VVIP Gorakhpur" , 14 murders have taken place in a span of 28 days. When will the 'rogi raj' (sick rule), which is turning the state into a “jungle raj”, be sensitive to law and order, the SP asked. On the other hand, UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla rebutted the content of the tweets, claiming that the state government has zero tolerance towards crime and corruption. “The crime in the state has declined as compared to the era of the SP and BSP governments,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had spoken about it in the recently-concluded Vidhan Sabha session. "The Samajwadi Party is baffled as strong action has been initiated against dreaded gangsters Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, who were nurtured by it,” the BJP spokesperson alleged. “The Samajwadi Party is feeling that its empire, which it had built through Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, is being hit. Hence, they are trying to give a cover fire through such baseless statements," Shukla added.

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government, saying crime is now being reported even from "safe and secure" areas of the state like Gautampalli, where a double murder took place. "Now, crime has entered the so-called most secured and important area of Gautampalli with a double murder. Now, the people of the state are telling stories to their children that sometime ago, there was law and order in the state," the former UP Chief Minister said in a tweet.