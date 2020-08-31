Left Menu
COVID-19: Three MLAs test positive, five fresh fatalities in Rajasthan

Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have contracted the virus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them a speedy recovery. "I have come to know Congress MLA Ramesh Meena ji, BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal ji and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya ji have tested positive for #Covid_19...

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three MLAs in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have contracted the virus.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them a speedy recovery. "I have come to know Congress MLA Ramesh Meena ji, BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal ji and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya ji have tested positive for #Covid_19... I wish them a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted. On Sunday, state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas had tested positive for the virus. The state also recorded five more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 1048, according to a health department official. A total of 645 new cases were reported on Monday. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 80,872 in Rajasthan and out of these 14,515 people are under treatment.

The official said that 64,195 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 275 followed by 98 in Jodhpur, 74 in Bikaner, 72 in Kota, 71 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 42 in Nagaur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur.

Of the 645 new cases, 127 were reported in Jaipur, 89 in Kota, 52 in Alwar, 41 in Jodhpur, 39 in Jhalawar, 36 in Pali, 30 in Ajmer, 29 each in Baran and Bikaner besides cases reported in other districts of the state..

