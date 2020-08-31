Left Menu
Govt announces 7-day state mourning on Pranab Mukherjee's death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:57 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo/ Virender Sehwag Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

The government on Monday announced a seven-day state mourning following the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee. In a statement, the home ministry said that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be observed for seven days throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. "During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment," the statement said.

The date, time, and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, it said. Mukherjee passed away at Army Research and Referral Hospital here on Monday at the age of 84.

