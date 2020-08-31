Left Menu
Heavy rainfall over next three days over north, northeast and south India: IMD

The forecast is same for Tuesday for Rayalaseema (Andhra Pradesh), coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. The MeT department said strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kilometres per hour are very likely over southwest Arabian Sea.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in parts of north, northeast and south India for the next three days. It also said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places on Tuesday over west Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Punjab, east Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, the IMD said. The forecast is same for Tuesday for Rayalaseema (Andhra Pradesh), coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

The MeT department said strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kilometres per hour are very likely over southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over south Andaman Sea and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean, it said. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said. On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy precipitation is expected at isolated places over Odisha, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe. The IMD said heavy rainfall is also likely to take place at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for the same day.

The forecast for Wednesday is also same for Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep, it said. In its flood advisory, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said that the water level of the Chambal river and its tributaries, and the Mahi river in Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan are expected to rise rapidly due to the forecast of continuous rainfall for the next 24 hours. The Gandhisagar dam, Som Kamala Amba dam, Kalisindh dam, Mahi Bajaj Sagar dam, Panchana dam in Madhya Pradesh and the Rana Pratap Sagar dam and Kota barrage in Rajasthan are expected to get heavy inflows, it said. Close watch should be kept in districts of Dhar and Mandasour in Madhya Pradesh; Tonk, Banswara, Udaipur, Jhalawar, Baran, Chittorgarh, Karrauli, Bundi, Dholpur and Kota in Rajasthan, the commission added. The CWC said the Narmada, Mahi and Sabarmati rivers in Gujarat, and west flowing rivers in Konkan and Goa are expected to rise due to the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next three days. "The Kadana dam, Ukai dam, Panam dam, Madhuban dam, Sardar Sarovar dam and Dharoi dam in Gujarat are expected to get increased inflows. Close watch is to be maintained in the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, Mahisagar, Mehsana, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha and Mehsana in Gujarat," it said.

The MeT department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places in Odisha, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala, Mahe on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the IMD said.

The forecast is same for Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema, Yanam, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph is very likely over southwest Arabian Sea on Thursday. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph over southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the IMD said.

