Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra cross eight lakh-mark

The total number of cases in Pune city rose to 1,02,849 and death toll stood at 2,579, the official said. The Thane division, which includes Mumbai city, reported 3,267 cases of COVID-19 taking the region's total to 3,37,485, while 12,926 people have died the area so far. Nashik division has reported 1,00,342 cases and 2,343 deaths.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the case tally in the state to 8,08,306, said a health official. With 320 new fatalities being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 24,903.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,98,523. 10,978 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,84,537.

The state capital Mumbai recorded 1,142 new cases and 35 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,46,947 and death toll to 7,693. The number of active cases in the megapolis is 20,067.

Pune city reported 1,738 new cases along with 40 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city rose to 1,02,849 and death toll stood at 2,579, the official said. There are 13,79,519 people under home quarantine while 36,020 are in institutional quarantine.

Of the 320 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 214 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 56 deaths had taken place in the last one week. The remaining 50 deaths had taken place before the last week but had not been reported so far. The Thane division, which includes Mumbai city, reported 3,267 cases of COVID-19 taking the region's total to 3,37,485, while 12,926 people have died the area so far.

Nashik division has reported 1,00,342 cases and 2,343 deaths. The number of cases in Pune division is 2,13,374 while death toll stands at 5,256.

Kolhapur division has reported 42,788 cases and 1,278 deaths. Aurangabad division has reported 31,990 cases and 931 deaths.

Latur division has reported 26,823 cases and 794 deaths. Akola division has reported 17,983 cases and 473 deaths and Nagpur division 36,764 cases and 830 deaths.

As many as 757 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 72 who died. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,08,306, New cases 15,765, Death toll 24,903, Recoveries 5,84,537, Active cases 1,98,523 and people tested so far 42,11,752.

