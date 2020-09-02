PM Modi to address at USISPF 3rd Annual Leadership Summit
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for thepartnership between India and the U.S.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:27 IST
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi shall deliver the Special Key Note Address at the USISPF 3rd Annual Leadership Summit at 9 PM IST on the 3rd September 2020, through video conference.
The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is a non-profit organization that works for thepartnership between India and the U.S.
The Theme of the 5 day Summit that began on the 31st of August is "US-India Navigating New Challenges".
The theme covers various subjects such as India's potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India's Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities & Challenges in Tech Space, Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others.
Union Ministers and Senior Officials are also participating in the Virtual Summit.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- USISPF
- US-India Strategic Partnership Forum
- Narendra Modi