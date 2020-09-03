Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varanasi toy-makers thank PM Modi for mention in 'Mann Ki Baat', seek aid

Toymakers in Varanasi say they are enthused by a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address and are hopeful of the government taking more steps to boost the sale of Indian toys.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-09-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 07:42 IST
Varanasi toy-makers thank PM Modi for mention in 'Mann Ki Baat', seek aid
Artisans at a factory in Varanasi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Toymakers in Varanasi say they are enthused by a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address and are hopeful of the government taking more steps to boost the sale of Indian toys. Varanasi is incidentally both a toy-making hub as well as the Prime Minister's constituency.

"The toys which we make are appreciated in the market. We want Modiji to make electricity available to us at an affordable cost. Further, the government should take care of the marketing part of the business so that sales can be boosted," Vohraj Singh, an artisan, told ANI here. Meanwhile, other artisans in the factory said that their business had been impacted by the lockdown and wanted the government to provide more help.

"Lockdown had affected our business, therefore the orders had gone down. The industry had anyway been on the downhill for years. The price of wood is too high these days, also we need the wood of Koraiya tree for a better finish of the toys which we cannot use due to the ban on it," Ramu Singh, another artisan said. PM Modi on Sunday, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making "toys for the world" and highlighted the ability of India to become a "toy hub".

"There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. Toys are very important for the development of children. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world," the Prime Minister had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rays' homers power another victory over Yankees

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays ended their season series against the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory. A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brossea...

Japan coastguard rescues one person in search for missing NZ livestock ship

Japans coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that was feared capsized in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distr...

Brantley's early homer carries Astros past Rangers

Michael Brantley belted a two-run home run in the first inning to back the stout starting pitching of Cristian Javier as the Houston Astros outlasted the visiting Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series betw...

Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked

The Twitter account, which updates Prime Minister Narendra Modis personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group, the social media organisation confirmed on Thursday. Were aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020