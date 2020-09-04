Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obesity and academic skills become common features of childhood in rich countries: UNICEF

UNICEF’s Report Card Series – now running for 20 years – uses comparable national data to rank EU and OECD countries on childhood.

UNICEF | Updated: 04-09-2020 08:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 08:40 IST
Obesity and academic skills become common features of childhood in rich countries: UNICEF
“Many of the world’s richest countries – which have the resources they need to provide good childhoods for all – are failing children,” said Gunilla Olsson, Director of UNICEF Innocenti. Image Credit: ANI

Suicide, unhappiness, obesity and poor social and academic skills have become far-too-common features of childhood in high-income countries, according to the latest Report Card issued today by the UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti.

UNICEF's Report Card Series – now running for 20 years – uses comparable national data to rank EU and OECD countries on childhood. Worlds of Influence: Understanding what shapes child well-being in rich countries uses pre-COVID-19 data and features a league table according to children's mental and physical health and academic and social skill-set. Based on these indicators the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway rank as the top three places to be a child among wealthy countries.

"Many of the world's richest countries – which have the resources they need to provide good childhoods for all – are failing children," said Gunilla Olsson, Director of UNICEF Innocenti. "Unless governments take rapid and decisive action to protect child wellbeing as part of their pandemic responses, we can continue to expect soaring child poverty rates, deteriorating mental and physical health, and a deepening skill divide among children. COVID-19 related support for families and children are woefully inadequate. More must be done to provide children with a safe and happy childhood – now."

Key findings from the Report Card

Mental health: In most countries, less than four-fifths of children report being satisfied with their lives. Turkey has the lowest rate of life satisfaction at 53 per cent, followed by Japan and the United Kingdom. Children who have less supportive families and those who are bullied have significantly poorer mental health.

Lithuania has the highest rate of adolescent suicide – a leading cause of death among 15-19-year olds in rich countries – followed by New Zealand and Estonia.

Physical health: Obesity and overweight rates among children have increased in recent years. Around 1 in 3 children across all countries are either obese or overweight, with rates in Southern Europe also sharply increasing. In more than a quarter of rich countries, child mortality is still above 1 per 1,000.

Skills: On average 40 per cent of children across all OECD and EU countries do not have basic reading and mathematics skills by age 15. Children in Bulgaria, Romania and Chile are the least proficient in these skills. Estonia, Ireland and Finland the most proficient. In most countries, at least 1 in 5 children lack confidence in their social skills to make new friends. Children in Chile, Japan and Iceland are the least confident in this area.

The report also contains data on clear areas of progress in child well-being. On average, 95 per cent of pre-school aged children are now enrolled in organized learning programmes, and the number of young people aged 15-19 not in education, employment or training has declined in 30 out of 37 countries. Yet, these important gains are at risk of falling back due to the impact of COVID-19.

Countries are also ranked based on their policies that support child well-being and other factors including the economy, society and environment. Norway, Iceland and Finland have the highest-ranking policies and context to support child well-being. On average, countries spend less than 3 per cent of their GDP on family and child policies.

"In times of crisis and calm, families need supportive governments and workplaces in order to raise the next generation of happy and healthy citizens," said Fayaz King, Deputy Executive Director at UNICEF. "An investment in children is a direct investment in the future."

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in the first half of 2020, most of the countries covered in the report kept schools closed for more than 100 days while strict stay-at-home policies were also implemented. The report notes that loss of family members and friends, anxiety, stay-at-home restrictions, lack of support, school closures, the balancing of work and family life, poor access to healthcare, combined with the economic loss caused by the pandemic are catastrophic for children's well-being, affecting their mental and physical health, and their development.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the average relative child poverty rate across the 41 countries was 20 per cent. With GDP expected to fall over a two-year period in almost all of these countries, unless governments take immediate remedial actions child poverty will rise.

"As the economic, educational and social fallout of the pandemic continues to take hold, without concerted effort, there will be a worsening, devastating impact on the well-being of today's children, their families and the societies they live in," said Olsson. "But these risks do not have to become the reality if governments take decisive action now to protect children's well-being."

On the basis of the report and these recent developments UNICEF is calling for the following steps to protect and improve child well-being:

Take decisive action to reduce income inequality and poverty and ensure that all children have access to the resources they need.

Rapidly address the serious gap in mental health services for children and adolescents.

Expand family-friendly policies to improve work-family balance, especially access to high-quality, flexible and affordable early-years childcare.

Strengthen efforts to protect children from preventable diseases, including reversing recent falls in measles immunization.

Improve COVID-19 policies that support families with children and ensure budgets that support child well-being are protected entirely from austerity measures.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox use big innings, long balls to down Royals

Dylan Cease benefitted from a pair of five-run innings as the Chicago White Sox trounced the Kansas City Royals 11-6 Thursday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The White Sox had home runs from Edwin Encarnacion, Tim Anderson and...

Tennis-Flawless Auger-Aliassime ends Murray's journey in straight sets

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too strong for former champion Andy Murray, cutting short the Britons Grand Slam comeback at the U.S. Open with a breezy 6-2 6-3 6-4 victory in the second round on Thursday. The 20-year-old Auger-Aliass...

Govt ready to discuss all issues in Assembly session: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that his government was ready to discuss and debate all issues relating to the people of the state in upcoming Assembly sessions, beginning on September 7. The Chief Minister also asked ...

Japan coast guard says rescued cattle ship crew has died - Kyodo

The Japanese coast guard said a man rescued earlier on Friday who was believed to be one of the crew of a capsized cattle ship has died, Kyodo news said.The man was unconscious when found, the coast guard had said. It is still searching for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020