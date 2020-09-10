Left Menu
Farmers block NH 44 near Kurukshetra, protest against agriculture ordinances passed by Union Cabinet

Farmers block National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

ANI | Kurukshetra (Haryana) | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:11 IST
A visual from the farmers protest near Kurukshetra, Haryana on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers block National Highway 44 near Kurukshetra to lodge a protest against the three recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Speaking to media, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Astha Modi said, "Legal action will be taken against those who have violated law and order and Disaster Management Act.'

"Police are on alert and we have tried hard that without using force the farmers agree and move away," she said. "We have earlier spoke to farmers' leaders about the dangers of coronavirus and how dangerous it is to organize such a rally at this time. Notices were also issued to state leaders of farmers regarding the same. We were ready for their protest following the guidelines of the MHA," she said.

The SP further said, "The permission at this time is for assembly of 50 people that too after taking the permission of the administration. Without permission from the administration, 50 people cannot assemble together." Criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress leader Ashok Arora asked, "Is the COVID-19 situation is only for farmers and not for the BJP leaders who have been holding rallies. The farmers are raising their concerns and they are being stopped."

When asked about lathi charge on the farmers, the Congress leader said, "It is against democracy. People should be allowed to do rally, at least allow them to do with a maximum of 100 people so that they can voice their concerns." (ANI)

