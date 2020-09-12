Chevron evacuating U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as storm approaches

Chevron evacuating U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as storm approachesReuters | Houston | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:28 IST
Chevron Corp. on Saturday said it had started evacuating two offshore oil platforms and was preparing to halt output as a potential hurricane began to march up the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
The company has begun evacuating all staff from its Blind Faith and Petronius platforms and initiated shut-in procedures, a spokeswoman said in a statement. Production at its other offshore platforms was unaffected, she said.
