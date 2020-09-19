IMD predicts thunderstorm with lightning to strike parts of India in next 12 hours

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over isolated places across the country during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to occur over Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh among other places.

"Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during next 12 hours," IMD stated. Meanwhile, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 19 and 20.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 19 and 20; over Odisha, Coastal Andhra and Telangana from September 19 to 21, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Northeastern state during September 21 to 23," said IMD. IMD further predicted extremely heavy rain likely over isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on September 22, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on September 22 and 23. (ANI)