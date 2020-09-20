Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture bills will liberate farmers, says Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha today will prove very effective in liberating the farmers of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:10 IST
Agriculture bills will liberate farmers, says Smriti Irani
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking to ANI on Sunday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Aashique Hussain Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the two agriculture bills, passed by Rajya Sabha today will prove very effective in liberating the farmers of the country.

Earlier today, amid a ruckus, the Rajya Sabha passed two agriculture bills: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. "Today, these historic bills passed by both houses will prove very effective in liberating the farmer of the country, with this law, the farmer will secure the land, crop and income. Why does Congress have an objection? For the Prime Minister's dream of a self-reliant India, it is necessary to increase the power of the farmers and be more prosperous, both of these bills will bring bright days in history in that direction," Irani told ANI here.

She cornered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over Congress' 2019 manifesto. "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi ji who is tweeting and is absent from the session that was the Congress' 2019 Manifesto a black Manifesto in which it was mentioned that for the farmers to work on contract?" she asked. The Union Minister stressed that the Congress government in various parts of the country have encouraged the farming on contract."Whether it is the Congress unit of Punjab, Maharashtra or Karnataka or Kamal Nath or Hooda ji, all these people have encouraged the farming on contract. Today, the country known about their acts," she said.

Irani has also condemned the "attack" on Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh. Speaking to ANI, Irani said, "This kind of attack on the Deputy Chairman is saddening. Is it befitting to the politics of this nation? Is it right to go and break the mike at a chair on which not only the deputy chairman but also the Vice President of the nation sits?""The bills passed in both the houses say a lot about the freedom of farmers," she added.

Quoting from the bills, she said that a farmer can sell his produce to any person or organisation in the country at his own fixed price. "The farmers have to be paid in three days. His land won't be sold or mortgaged," she added.

During the discussion of the bills, the rule book of Rajya Sabha was torn. Some Opposition MPs were also removed from the well area in the Rajya Sabha. A few of them made an attempt to snatch the mike of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh.

BJP president and Rajya Sabha member JP Nadda appealed for action against those members who violated the rules of the house. Meanwhile, opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Harivansh.The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 permits the electronic trading of farmers' produce and allows the setting up transaction platforms for facilitating direct online buying and selling of farm products.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 provides for a farming agreement prior to the production or rearing of any farm produce. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

It was difficult to see game turn in different directions: Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said it was difficult to comprehend the ebbs and flows of a roller coaster IPL match against Kings XI Punjab which ended in a Super Over win for his side. Marcus Stoinis all-round brilliance along with...

Tennis-Halep to meet Pliskova in Italian Open title clash

Top seed Simona Halep overcame Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final and stay on course for her third straight WTA title.Halep, who skipped the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Dubai ti...

COVID-19: Three vaccine candidates in different stages of clinical trial, Vardhan tells Parliament

The government is giving all necessary support for development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country and three vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trial, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in Parliamen...

Opposition parties in Pak to hold countrywide protest to oust PM Khan

Pakistans major Opposition parties on Sunday demanded immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government. A 26-point joint resolution was adopted by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020