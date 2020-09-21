Kinross Gold CEO sees "very low" risk of unrest spreading to Mauritania
Mali's president was toppled in a coup last month, further destabilising a country battling a jihadist insurgency and civil unrest. Kinross's Tasiast mine in Mauritania produced 391,097 ounces of gold equivalent in 2019. Its West African operations - Tasiast, and Chirano in Ghana - together account for 23% of the miner's overall gold production.Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:13 IST
Canadian gold miner Kinross Gold said it saw a "very low" risk of political unrest in Mali spreading to Mauritania, its neighbour to the north where Kinross has a gold mine with plans to expand.
"We don't see the Mali issue coming to Mauritania," CEO Paul Rollinson told the Gold Forum Americas conference. Mali's president was toppled in a coup last month, further destabilising a country battling a jihadist insurgency and civil unrest.
Kinross's Tasiast mine in Mauritania produced 391,097 ounces of gold equivalent in 2019. Its West African operations - Tasiast, and Chirano in Ghana - together account for 23% of the miner's overall gold production. The company in June resolved a dispute with Mauritania's government, securing the development of its new project Tasiast Sud.
Kinross last week announced plans to boost output and reinstated a quarterly dividend for the first time since 2013.
