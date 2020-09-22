Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt announces Rs 4,000 direct cash transfer to farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his government will transfer Rs 4,000 into bank accounts of farmers in the state in two equal instalments in a financial year under a new scheme to be launched on September 25.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:28 IST
MP govt announces Rs 4,000 direct cash transfer to farmers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his government will transfer Rs 4,000 into bank accounts of farmers in the state in two equal instalments in a financial year under a new scheme to be launched on September 25. The benefit would cover about 70 lakh farmers who are enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM- KISAN) scheme.

The PM-KISAN beneficiaries in MP will now get a total amount of Rs 10,000, including Rs 6,000 being transferred by the Centre, an official said. The "CM Samman Nidhi" scheme will be launched on September 25, the birth anniversary of Jan Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

The announcement comes ahead of upcoming bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in the state and at a time when the Opposition parties have united against the BJP over the passage of two farm bills in Parliament. "With a view of overall development of farmers, we have decided that schemes being run in their interest, such as relief under RCB6(4), PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, loan at zero per cent interest and Prime Minister Crop Insurance, we will implement all the schemes as a package," Chouhan said in a series of tweets.

In the first phase of this series, the "CM Samman Nidhi" will be started in the state, he said. "Under this scheme, all eligible beneficiary farmer families covered under the PM Samman Nidhi will be paid a total of Rs 4,000 in two instalments in a financial year.

Welfare of farmers is the goal of my life," Chouhan tweeted. The chief minister said his government will help farmers to double their income by 2022.

"We re-implemented the loan scheme at zero interest rate. Complete benefits of 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' and 'Bima Yojana' were given to them. More than Rs 27,000 crore were paid to farmers for food grains purchase. We will leave no stone unturned to double farmers' income by 2022," he said in another tweet. Earlier in the day, Chouhan, in a programme here, transferred loans worth Rs 800 crore to farmers' accounts in the state at zero per cent interest.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the Centre transfers an amount of Rs 6,000 per year, in three equal instalments, directly into the bank accounts of farmers, subject to certain exclusion criteria relating to higher income status. Later in the evening, Chouhan informed his cabinet colleagues in a meeting that beneficiaries (of PM-KISAN) will now get a total amount of Rs 10,000, including Rs 4,000 from the CM Samman Nidhi scheme and Rs 6,000 transferred by the Centre, an official said.

Chouhan informed the cabinet that transfer of the first instalment into bank accounts of entitled beneficiaries will begin on September 25 itself, the official said. The CM said there are 70 lakh beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme in Madhya Pradesh, and each of them will be given the benefits of the new scheme, he said.

The bypolls to 28 seats became necessary in view of resignations by 25 MLAs of the Congress, who have joined the BJP, in recent months and death of three other legislators. The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Over 10,000 appeals pending in Delhi HC, but CBI preferring 2G appeal only: Adv Vijay Aggarwal argued

Opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and Enforcement Directorate ED application for early hearing in the 2G appeal against acquittal, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal representing businessman Shahid Balwa on Tuesday argued that more than...

Delhi govt releases Rs 32.1 crore grant-in-aid to DU's 6 colleges

The AAP government on Tuesday released a grant-in-aid of Rs 32.1 crore to six Delhi University colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries to staffers. However, the Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA called the grants inadequate.The...

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections....

India, China agree to refrain from unilaterally changing situation on ground, stop sending more troops to frontline

India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020